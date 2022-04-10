Imran Khan first Pakistan PM to lose no-trust vote. 10 developments

Sharif's candidature as the Opposition's choice for the Prime Ministership was revealed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on March 30. He's likely to be elected as the new PM in the same National Assembly session which has seen Imran Khan ousted from power after the country's Supreme Court turned down the rejection of the Opposition's no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker of the House.