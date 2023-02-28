Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared in multiple court cases in Islamabad, including the prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and two local court cases, one of which is an attempt to murder case. Here is a detailed look into them.

Attempt to murder

An attempt to murder case is ongoing against Imran Khan that has been filed by a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. The case was filed after the PML-N leader was allegedly attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting.

At a recent hearing, the district and sessions court rejected Khan's petition to transfer the hearing of the case to the judicial complex.

Toshakhana case

A district and sessions court is hearing the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, which involves selling expensive gifts that he received as the PM for profit.

According to Pakistani law, overseas presents need to be deposited in the Toshakhana or treasury for valuation before allowing a recipient to keep it. Officials in the government are required to report any gifts they receive, but they have a threshold below which they don’t have to disclose the full value.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Ali Bukhari, and the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan, Saad Hasan, were present in court during the hearing, which was conducted by Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Prohibited funding

A banking court in Islamabad postponed the proceedings scheduled for all the cases against Khan, citing security concerns. A case of prohibited funding against Khan — who was ousted in April through a no-confidence move — and other party leaders was heard at the banking court last week under the Foreign Exchange Act. During today's hearing, Khan's bail plea in the case will be heard and all other petitioners are being given a new date.

Terrorism case

The case in question is related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following Khan's disqualification from office.

Khan's lawyer has filed an interim bail plea for him in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. According to the plea, the case against Khan is a result of political victimization, and Khan has stated that he is not guilty of the terrorism charges.

"I am the leader of a major political party. I was booked in a terrorism case, which I am not guilty of," Khan stated in the plea, requesting of interim bail before the confirmation of bail in the case.