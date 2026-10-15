Imran Khan issued Leave India Notice by Mumbai Police after protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Mumbai Police have issued a Leave India Notice (LIN) to actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. The move comes after actor Imran Khan participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai police following the agitation.

Mumbai Police said he had taken part in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Also Read | Imran Khan walks home after detention, GF Lekha says they were denied a cab

Actor Imran Khan is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had written to Mumbai Police seeking the detention and deportation of actor Imran Khan for joining a protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Somaiya alleged that Khan was a foreign citizen and questioned whether his participation violated OCI rules and visa conditions.

What did Mumbai Police Say? According to ANI report, Mumbai Police said, "Mumbai Police have issued a Leave India Notice (LIN) to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen."

Advertisement

Imran Khan explains why he joined the Mumbai protest During the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, actor Imran Khan said he had attended in his personal capacity and was not representing any organisation.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” he said.

Also Read | Imran Khan detained as Bollywood voices support for anti-CEC protest

Khan also said he had no authority to make demands on behalf of others. After being detained, he posted on social media, “Apparently, I am going for a drive.” In a video recorded during his detention, he was heard asking police, “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?”

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s nationality: Where was the actor born? Born in Madison, Wisconsin, on January 13, 1983, Imran Khan is an American citizen by birth. His mother, Nuzhat Khan, belongs to the family of filmmaker Nasir Hussain and is a cousin of actor Aamir Khan.

Following his parents’ divorce during his childhood, he grew up partly in Mumbai and California before returning to India to train as an actor.

OCI card explained: What rights do foreign citizens of Indian origin have? India introduced the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) scheme in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. An OCI card does not grant Indian citizenship but provides benefits such as a multiple-entry, lifelong visa, subject to applicable rules.

Advertisement

mran khan

OCI cardholders cannot vote in Indian elections, contest parliamentary or state legislative elections, or exercise political rights reserved for Indian citizens. Their status is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, and related rules.

Can OCI cardholders participate in protests? OCI cardholders are foreign nationals and do not enjoy the constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly under Article 19 on the same basis as Indian citizens.

However, the restrictions on voting and contesting elections do not automatically make attendance at a peaceful protest illegal.

Whether a particular person’s participation breaches any law depends on the circumstances and applicable rules. The OCI framework also provides grounds for cancelling registration, including certain matters involving national security and sovereignty.

- When can India cancel OCI status or remove a foreign national? OCI cardholders remain subject to Indian immigration laws and other applicable legislation. Section 7D of the Citizenship Act sets out grounds on which OCI registration may be cancelled.

Advertisement

However, detention, cancellation of OCI status and removal from India are distinct legal actions. A police complaint or allegation of a visa violation does not, by itself, establish that an offence has occurred or that deportation is warranted.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer