Imran Khan lashes out at Pakistan PM, Foreign Minister for international visits, says ‘humiliated in world’2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
The development came as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited London for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, while Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India
Pakistan opposition leader Imran Khan launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, for their foreign trips amid economic crises in the country. The development came as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited London for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, while Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
