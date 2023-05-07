Pakistan opposition leader Imran Khan launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, for their foreign trips amid economic crises in the country. The development came as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited London for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, while Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Imran Khan lashed out at the ruling politicians of the country during a PTI rally, gathered to display support and solidarity with the Supreme Court, Constitution, and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

"Pakistan is being humiliated in the world. We ask the question, Bilawal you are touring the entire world but first tell us, before going, do you ask anyone that you're spending the country's money on a trip, so what will be the benefit or loss from it?" Khan said.

The PTI chairman questioned the benefits Pakistan received from the trip of the Foreign minister to India.

The Imran Khan rally in Pakistan came at a time when the tussle between the government and the judiciary of the country is out in the open. Recently, Pakistan Supreme Court halted the implementation of the bill which was aimed to curb the powers of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 passed by the Pakistan parliament last month clipped the powers of the Chief Justice to take suo motu action and form a roster of judges for the hearing of cases.

The attack by Imran Khan came days after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the SCO's foreign minister's meeting. He met his Chinese and Russian counterparts and also Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," S Jaishankar said in his remarks during the SCO meeting.