Imran Khan praises India as 'khuddar quam', says no superpower can dictate terms1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Imran Khan government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker
Lauding India as "khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship.
"Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," he said on Friday during his national address on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him.
He added: "I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relation."
Raising the foreign hand charge again, Imran Khan said both India and Pakistan got their independence together but Islamabad gets used as tissue paper and thrown away by the hand of foreign forces.
"We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away," he said adding that while he is not anti-American, the foreign conspiracy is an "attack on our sovereignty."
Imran Khan government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brough by the opposition.
