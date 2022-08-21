Imran Khan’s live speeches now banned from satellite TV channels in Pakistan3 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 03:12 PM IST
Imran Khan’s live speeches have been banned from satellite TV channels in Pakistan.
Imran Khan’s live speeches have been banned from satellite TV channels in Pakistan.
Listen to this article
Hours after former prime minister Imran Khan made harsh remarks and attacked state institutions while speaking at a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan's electronic media authority has forbidden satellite television channels from airing his live addresses.