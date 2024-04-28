News
In 10 charts: Where the Modi government's biggest bets of each year stand today
Nandita Venkatesan , Pragya Srivastava 8 min read 28 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
- From financial inclusion through a bank-account scheme to financial disaster through a rejig of India’s banknotes, here’s a look at what worked and what failed during the current government's decade in power.
During its decade in power, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has had its share of glides and stumbles in implementing its reforms agenda. How close did it come to delivering on the promise of “achhe din" (good days) through its various policies?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less