Amid attempts to check novel coronavirus surge in the state, Maharashtra government has shunned the option of home isolation for patients and instead made institutional quarantine must in areas that have a high Covid positivity rate.

"We have decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate is high. The patients from these districts will have to go to a quarantine center, won't be allowed home isolation," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Officials also said that a long-term rehabilitation policy for people affected by natural disasters is being worked out.

Separately, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the government was contemplating easing COVID-19-induced lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the "red zone" after June 1. Talking to reporters here, he said 15 districts (out of total 36) are in the "red zone" (high caseload) and the curbs their could be made more stricter. Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise, the minister said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 22,122 new cases of coronavirus, 361 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,602,019 and 89,212 respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

This is the fifth successive day that the daily new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra remained below the 30,000-mark.

With 42,000 Covid-19 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 5,182,592, leaving the state with 3,27,580 active cases, it said, adding that the case recovery rate improved to 92.51% while the fatality rate is now at 1.59%.

Mumbai reported 1,057 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said.

Meanwhile, in terms of rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus across the country, the health ministry informed that as many as 5,424 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported from 18 states, with a majority of them in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

“Nine lakh vials of Amphotericin-B are being imported by the central government for the treatment of Black Fungus. Of this, 50,000 vials have been received and around three lakh vials will be available in the next seven days," he said.

Speaking at the 27th group of ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19, he said that Gujarat reported 2165 cases, Maharashtra 1188, Uttar Pradesh 663, Madhya Pradesh 590, Haryana 339 and Andhra Pradesh 248 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.