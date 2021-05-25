In 18 Maharashtra districts, quarantine center stay now must for Covid patients

Separately, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the government was contemplating easing COVID-19-induced lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the "red zone" after June 1. Talking to reporters here, he said 15 districts (out of total 36) are in the "red zone" (high caseload) and the curbs their could be made more stricter. Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise, the minister said.

