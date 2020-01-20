In 2020, 1.20 lakh people died in road accidents caused by negligence

Hurt by rash or negligent driving on public way stood at 1.30 lakh in 2020. In 2019, the same stood at 1.60 lakh and 2018, it was 1.66 lakh, while the cases of “grievous hurt" stood at 85,920, 1.12 lakh and 1.08 lakh, respectively.

