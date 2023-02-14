‘In 2023, 56% of ad spend to be digital’1 min read . 14 Feb 2023
Over half of the entire expected advertising spends are expected to be put towards digital advertising in the current year.
According to a new report, there will be a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, with an increment of about ₹20,000 crore, as compared to 2022, making the entire advertising industry worth ₹1.46 trillion. But as much as 56% of the entire pie will be spent on digital advertising, said advertising agency GroupM’s ‘This Year Next Year 2023’ report released on Tuesday.
Digital spends will grow at 20% CAGR over last year. The report said India has also moved up to the eighth position globally in terms of ad spends and will continue to be the fastest-growing market in the top 10 markets worldwide, the report added. GroupM runs companies like Wavemaker, EssenceMediaCom, Mindshare, mSix&Partners, Motivator.
