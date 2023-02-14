‘In 2023, 56% of ad spend to be digital’

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
1 min read . 14 Feb 2023 Varuni Khosla
Digital spends will grow at 20% CAGR over last year.

  • According to a new report, there will be a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, with an increment of about 20,000 crore, as compared to 2022

Over half of the entire expected advertising spends are expected to be put towards digital advertising in the current year. 

According to a new report, there will be a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, with an increment of about 20,000 crore, as compared to 2022, making the entire advertising industry worth 1.46 trillion. But as much as 56% of the entire pie will be spent on digital advertising, said advertising agency GroupM’s ‘This Year Next Year 2023’ report released on Tuesday. 

Digital spends will grow at 20% CAGR over last year. The report said India has also moved up to the eighth position globally in terms of ad spends and will continue to be the fastest-growing market in the top 10 markets worldwide, the report added. GroupM runs companies like Wavemaker, EssenceMediaCom, Mindshare, mSix&Partners, Motivator.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
