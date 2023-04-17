In 2023, THIS state saw 60% of Covid deaths in first half of April

India has been seeing a surge in Covid cases in recent times. States like Delhi, Maharashtra has seen surge in cases. A report has stated that about 60 percent of Covid-related deaths in 2023 in Maharashtra have been reported in the first two weeks of April alone, Hindustan Times has reported citing data compiled by the state health department.

The state saw as many as 60 Covid related deaths since the start of 2023. Of these 60, 36 of them were recorded between 1-15 April whereas the other 24 were recorded between January-March.

Officials has claimed that most of the deceased were aged and had co-morbidities, HT has reported.

Senior office from the health department on condition of anonymity told HT that the first Covid-related death this year was reported in January, later in February, the deaths were less but again a rise was seen in March. "It is only since the last two weeks of March that the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths started to increase. With more infections, there is a possibility of high-risk people being infected. The number of deaths has increased due to this," HT has reported citing the senior officer. "The deaths were reported mainly amongst high-risk and elderly patients," he added.

In the first 15 days of April, the state recorded over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases thrice - 1,115 Covid cases on 12 April followed by 1,086 on 13 and 1,152 on 14 April. A decline in cases was seen later on Sunday after the state recorded 650 infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479. A day before, the state had recorded 660 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19. The recovery rate of the state currently stands at 98.11 percent while the state is now left with 5,916 active cases.

Since January 1, there have been 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra and 70.97 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years, the health bulletin has stated. Of the total number of deceased persons, 58 percent had comorbidity while 10 percent had no comorbidity.

Speaking of overall cases in the country, India recorded 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the data by health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry showed on Sunday. India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases. Amid the surge, Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, said that while the country was seeing rise in cases, the situation, as of now, isn't one to induce panic.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn't gone up either. It's not a panic-like situation yet." He further advised that high-risk groups and the elderly need to take extra precautions.

The former AIIMS director attributed the spike due to people not following covid appropriate behaviour. "Now, people do not wear masks, wash their hands with sanitisers and do not maintain physical distancing," he said. Noting that the virus was mutating, he added, "The current rise in cases is due to the XBB.1.16 variant, which is a sub-variant of Omicron." "It is infectious and spreads very quickly. There was rainfall in the last few weeks that led to a spike in cases," he said.

Due to the surge in cases, many have been suggesting to get double vaccinated and precaution dose. However, Dr Sanjay Rai, the professor of Community Medicine, at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, is of the opinion that at this point of time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good. Talking to ANI, Dr Sanjay said, "Due to the mutation in the RNA virus, the cases will continue to increase and decrease. This situation will continue like this in the coming times as well. There is no need to panic about this. The people that will get infected with the new variants will create new immunity. But despite all this, the more important thing is whether the severity, hospitalisation or the death rate is increasing?"

He said, "In the initial phase of Covid, when people were not infected in large numbers, people did not have herd immunity, then they needed more vaccines. But now almost all the people in the country have been infected, after which natural immunity has been formed in them. This is more effective in protecting against any virus than the vaccine. Also, we cannot stop any new web with the vaccine, it only reduces death and severity. Giving more steroids to prevent infection may do you more harm than good".

