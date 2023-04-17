In 2023, THIS state saw 60% of Covid deaths in first half of April

In 2023, THIS state saw 60% of Covid deaths in first half of April4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:41 AM IST
- India recorded 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the data by health bulletin showed on Sunday.
- Amid the surge, Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, said that while the country was seeing rise in cases, the situation, as of now, isn't one to induce panic.
India has been seeing a surge in Covid cases in recent times. States like Delhi, Maharashtra has seen surge in cases. A report has stated that about 60 percent of Covid-related deaths in 2023 in Maharashtra have been reported in the first two weeks of April alone, Hindustan Times has reported citing data compiled by the state health department.
