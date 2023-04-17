In 2023, THIS state saw 60% of Covid deaths in first half of April

Due to the surge in cases, many have been suggesting to get double vaccinated and precaution dose. However, Dr Sanjay Rai, the professor of Community Medicine, at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, is of the opinion that at this point of time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good. Talking to ANI, Dr Sanjay said, "Due to the mutation in the RNA virus, the cases will continue to increase and decrease. This situation will continue like this in the coming times as well. There is no need to panic about this. The people that will get infected with the new variants will create new immunity. But despite all this, the more important thing is whether the severity, hospitalisation or the death rate is increasing?"

