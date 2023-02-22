In 2023, your remote work comes at a cost
Work-from-home still has its takers, with many urban Indians finding it somewhat useful for life and career. But such respondents are also more likely to feel that finding a job is tough these days, our latest biannual survey has found
Employees who prefer working from home are finding it tougher to navigate the job market, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests. Around 54% of the respondents who find remote work useful said finding a job was “difficult" nowadays, whereas the share was 43% among those who see benefits of working from the office. Among those with mixed feelings on remote work, the share was midway—around 50% find a job-hunt tough (see chart 1).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×