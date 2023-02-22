In 2023, your remote work comes at a cost

We asked respondents who is more likely to need the option of remote work: men, women, both, or neither. Over half (55%) did not see any need to pick between men and women for a WFH policy—51% felt both needed it equally, and 4% said neither did. Another 23% saw a greater need for women, and 22% for men. Young, single urban Indians held the strongest bias towards men staying home: 25% would rather have men work remotely, against 20% women, contrary to the whims of the social machinery. But among married individuals, the figures flipped drastically, with a clear need seen for women to work remotely. Around 28% picked women, against 18% for men. Among those in their forties and above, the breakdown was 25% to 20% (see chart 5).

