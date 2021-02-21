In 6 months, all leased, hired cars for Delhi govt officials will be EVs: Govt

In 6 months, all leased, hired cars for Delhi govt officials will be EVs: Govt2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:47 PM IST
- Incentives of up to ₹three lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption, transport minister said
- 500 charging points are coming up on 100 locations soon, according to a statement
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that within a period of six months, all leased or hired cars used for commute by Delhi government officials will be electric vehicles.
He also urged four-wheeler owners in the city to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and claimed that the subsides being offered by the Delhi government are one of the highest in the country on purchase of EVs.
"Incentives of up to ₹three lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car," Gahlot said as the eight-week Switch Delhi entered its third week.
Subsidies provided on electric cars in Delhi's EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of electric cars by up to 30 per cent, he said.
The minister said that an individual can save up to ₹1,050 per month by switching to an EV from a diesel car.
The campaign by the Delhi government aims to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs and make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed.
Under Delhi's EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives, according to a statement
There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30 km per day in Delhi is ₹19.04 and ₹19.11 per km respectively, according to the statement.
"To set an example for the city, the Delhi government has taken lead by starting the transition of its entire fleet to electric (vehicles). All leased/hired cars used for the commute of Delhi government officers shall be transitioned to electric within a period of six months," Gahlot said.
To help people overcome the apprehensions regarding the charging of EV vehicles in the city and enable a smooth transition, over 70 public charging stations are already operational in Delhi, the statement said.
It said that additionally, 500 charging points are coming up on 100 locations soon.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
