Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In 6 months, all leased, hired cars for Delhi govt officials will be EVs: Govt
Transport minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot

In 6 months, all leased, hired cars for Delhi govt officials will be EVs: Govt

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST PTI

  • Incentives of up to three lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption, transport minister said
  • 500 charging points are coming up on 100 locations soon, according to a statement

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that within a period of six months, all leased or hired cars used for commute by Delhi government officials will be electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that within a period of six months, all leased or hired cars used for commute by Delhi government officials will be electric vehicles.

He also urged four-wheeler owners in the city to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and claimed that the subsides being offered by the Delhi government are one of the highest in the country on purchase of EVs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research institute at IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

West Bengal: Piyush Goyal dedicates projects to improve rail infrastructure

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST

Americans may still need masks to fight COVID in 2022, Anthony Fauci says

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST

Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST

He also urged four-wheeler owners in the city to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and claimed that the subsides being offered by the Delhi government are one of the highest in the country on purchase of EVs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research institute at IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

West Bengal: Piyush Goyal dedicates projects to improve rail infrastructure

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST

Americans may still need masks to fight COVID in 2022, Anthony Fauci says

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST

Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Incentives of up to three lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car," Gahlot said as the eight-week Switch Delhi entered its third week.

Subsidies provided on electric cars in Delhi's EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of electric cars by up to 30 per cent, he said.

The minister said that an individual can save up to 1,050 per month by switching to an EV from a diesel car.

The campaign by the Delhi government aims to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs and make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed.

Under Delhi's EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives, according to a statement

There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30 km per day in Delhi is 19.04 and 19.11 per km respectively, according to the statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"To set an example for the city, the Delhi government has taken lead by starting the transition of its entire fleet to electric (vehicles). All leased/hired cars used for the commute of Delhi government officers shall be transitioned to electric within a period of six months," Gahlot said.

To help people overcome the apprehensions regarding the charging of EV vehicles in the city and enable a smooth transition, over 70 public charging stations are already operational in Delhi, the statement said.

It said that additionally, 500 charging points are coming up on 100 locations soon.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.