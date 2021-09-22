NEW DELHI : In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the union government Wednesday appointed secretary to 13 departments and ministries including telecom, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), higher education and labour, and civil aviation among others.

Anurag Jain, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre of the 1989 batch will be the secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Jain is currently the Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry. Jain will play a key role in government’s FDI policy, start-up policy and ease of doing business.

Similarly, Sunil Barthwal, the central PF commissioner at EPFO will be the new secretary of the ministry of Labour and Employment. He will be key to implement the four labour codes and putting in place a mandatory national minimum wage floor. Apurva Chandra who was doubling up as secretary labour as well as information and broadcasting will take of the later.

K. Sanjay Murthy, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, National Industrial Corridor Development Corp of the commerce ministry will be the new higher education secretary once incumbent Amit Khare superannuates on 30 Sep. Murthy will be instrumental in implementing the new education policy and dealing with a massive higher education sector.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Rajiv Bansal will be the new secretary of civil aviation ministry after Pradeep Singh Kharola retires on 30 Sept. Similarly, Rajesh Aggarwal will be the new Skill Development and Entrepreneurship secretary after getting promoted from his current postings at petroleum ministry. And Devendra Singh, a 1989 batch bureaucrat was appointed as the new Secretary of newly established Ministry of Cooperation, according to a DOPT circular.

Pradip Tripathi, the Secretary, Ministry of Steel has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also elevated nine senior IAS officers to the rank of special secretaries.

