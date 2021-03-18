New Delhi: In a first, four passengers on board Alliance Air's Jammu-Delhi flight on Tuesday were deboarded for not wearing masks properly inside the flight repeated warnings by the cabin crew, according to Director General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA ), news agency PTI reports. The passengers were charged as ‘unruly/disruptive passengers’ and handed over to security agencies at Delhi Airport.

This is the first such instance following DGCA’s order issued last week directing airport authorities and airlines to take strict action against those not complying with Covid-19 protocols at airports and inside planes.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri in a tweet said: "I appeal to all air passengers to strictly follow the laid down Covid-19 protocol to safeguard themselves & others around them. Precaution is always better than cure…& disrupted travel plans! Fly Safe."

Aviation regulator DGCA had on Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings.

"Onboard the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," a DGCA circular said.

Taking note of the violation of COVID appropriate behaviour, the DGCA said some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 Protocols".

"If any passenger onboard an aircraft refuses to wear a mask or violates the COVID-19 Protocol for passengers even after repeated warnings," the DGCA said such passenger may be treated as "Unruly Passenger".

"It has also been noted that some passengers after entering the Airport do not wear mask properly and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises," the DGCA said.

The circular noted that the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances.

Alliance Air is a subsidiary of state-run Air India.

"However, on constant request, when the passengers did not adhere to the laid down guidelines and could have endangered other fellow passengers, we apprised the concerned authorities," PTI quoted a spokesperson of Alliance Air as saying.

