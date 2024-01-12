For the first time, Artificial Intelligence will be used to identify the best marching contingent in this year's Army Day Parade in Lucknow, an officer said on Friday. Army Day Parade Commander Major General Salil Seth was quoted by PTI as saying, " Artificial Intelligence is being used for the first time to identify the best marching contingent. As you know all the marching contingents do drills and do drills correctly."

The Indian Army will celebrate its 76th Army Day in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on January 15. "The event is being conducted out of the national capital for the second time as part of the Government of India's initiative to take major events away from the national capital region to different parts of the country. This will lead to greater visibility for these events and larger involvement of the local citizens," Major Seth added.

The last Army Day Parade was held in Bengaluru on January 15.

How the AI will be used?

Major General Salil Seth, who is the General Officer Commanding of Madhya UP Sub Area, Lucknow, said, “There is a correct pattern of doing the drills — raising your hands to a certain level, raising your legs to a certain level, doing your movement with the weapon within a certain timeframe."

“We are capturing the individual movement with a camera and then the computer software using the AI will give marks for each and every movement. This will also be supervised by humans. We have done two to three practices," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Surya Command said in a post on X on Thursday, “#ArmyDay2024. Witness the synergy of tradition & innovation at the #ArmyDayParade2024, as cutting edge #AI joins the ranks, elevating precision & coordination of marching contingents to new levels. #IndianArmy... relentlessly marching towards a new Era!"