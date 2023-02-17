In a first, AIIMS Rishikesh transports anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal via drone
The drone carried around 2kg medicine for delivery covering 40 km aerial distance (one side) and road distance is over 75 kms
NEW DELHI : In a first, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh conducted the first successful trial for transporting anti-tuberculosis drugs by drone from institute’s helipad to district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand in just 30 mins. In the coming days, health ministry plans to conduct similar kind of trial from AIIMS Delhi to National Institute of Cancer, Jhajjar.
