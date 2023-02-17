NEW DELHI : In a first, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh conducted the first successful trial for transporting anti-tuberculosis drugs by drone from institute’s helipad to district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand in just 30 mins. In the coming days, health ministry plans to conduct similar kind of trial from AIIMS Delhi to National Institute of Cancer, Jhajjar.

The drone carried around 2kg medicine for delivery covering 40 km aerial distance (one side) and road distance is over 75 kms.

“It is for the very first time, AIIMS Rishikesh has taken this initiative to supply ATT drugs to prevent of TB with incorporation of innovative interventions which would likely to reach the World Health Organization’s objective to eliminate TB," said health ministry statement.

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most ancient and highly contagious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. India reported about one-fourth of the global TB burden and its elimination remains a challenge.

Several obstacles such as poor transportation networks, hilly terrain, traffic, natural disasters affected regions, harsh weather conditions etc. severely affect the timely delivery of Antitubercular medications. In addition to this, unforeseen delays in transporting sputum samples to laboratory causes delay in treatment thus affects the outcomes in patients with tuberculosis.

Considering these challenges, it is essential to explore an effective delivery system to assist the current supply chain mechanism and timely delivery of essential life saving medicines in tuberculosis, it said.

“The present project is intended to conduct a long-term feasibility and develop a model to integrate the technology into healthcare system as a supplement to existing logistics methods and suggest ways for long-term sustainability of drone based delivery of medical supplies especially TB medicines. Also the project would calculate the cost effectiveness of delivering medicines and transportation of sputum samples to laboratory via drone in Uttarakhand," said the statement.