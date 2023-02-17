In a first, AIIMS Rishikesh transports anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal via drone

NEW DELHI :In a first, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh conducted the first successful trial for transporting anti-tuberculosis drugs by drone from institute’s helipad to district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand in just 30 mins. In the coming days, health ministry plans to conduct similar kind of trial from AIIMS Delhi to National Institute of Cancer, Jhajjar.

