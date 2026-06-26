In a first, Centre releases names of six soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor: Here's what we know

The Centre, on Friday, for the first time, officially disclosed the names of six Indian military personnel who lost their lives in action during Operation Sindoor in May last year, Hindustan Times reported.
India carried out Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military campaign in May targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, in which at least 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.
The names of the six personnel were released on the National War Memorial's website under the Roll of Honour section and were inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, making it the first official public acknowledgement of the fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation.
The martyred personnel include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, of 39 Wing.
The names of the fallen soldiers have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the memorial in the 2025 section, which is dedicated to personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
The disclosure marks the first instance when the government officially revealed the identities of personnel who lost their lives and acknowledged casualties in the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor. This comes despite widespread reports and speculation about military casualties during the four-day military confrontation.
According to the report, the names of the six personnel suggest that the casualties were suffered by both the Indian Army and the Air Force, underscoring the coordinated and joint nature of the military operation.
India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of 6 and 7 May in 2025, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen, were killed.
The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK, targeting infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The two sides agreed to halt military action after four days on 10 May, following talks between the two countries' Directors General of Military Operations.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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