Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana will administer the Oath of Office to the nine Judge Designates at 10.30 am on today.

According to an official press release,it is for the first time that in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges will be taking the Oath of Office in one go.

The ceremony is going to be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's Additional Building Complex, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court Public Relations Office.This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID norms, it said.

Traditionally oath to the new Judges is administered in Court Room No.1 which is presided over by the CJI.

The nine Judge Designates are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi, and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha.

Justice Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah.

Three out of these nine new judges – Justices Nath and Nagarathna and Narasimha are in line to become the CJI.

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges on Tuesday, the strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

It said the swearing-in ceremony would be telecast live on DD News, DD India and live webcast would also be available on the home page of official web portal of the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court Collegium, on August 17, 2021, had recommended nine names for elevation to the Bench of Supreme Court, as per the SC PRO release.

