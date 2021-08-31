The ceremony is going to be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's Additional Building Complex, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court Public Relations Office.This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID norms, it said.
Traditionally oath to the new Judges is administered in Court Room No.1 which is presided over by the CJI.
The nine Judge Designates are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi, and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha.
Justice Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah.
Three out of these nine new judges – Justices Nath and Nagarathna and Narasimha are in line to become the CJI.
With the swearing-in of the nine new judges on Tuesday, the strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.