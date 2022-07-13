In a first, Delhi Metro to get a ‘three-coach’ train network. Details here1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Delhi Metro chief Vikas Kumar said recommendations have been sent to the Centre for approval
In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to start a ‘three-car’ Metro train service from Narela to Rithala section proposed under its Phase IV, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar said. "Also, the three-coach system shall have the provision for commensurate expansion in future, say to a six-coach system, so that platforms could be expanded too to accommodate the increased volume of traffic in future," news agency PTI quoted him.