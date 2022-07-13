In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to start a ‘three-car’ Metro train service from Narela to Rithala section proposed under its Phase IV, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar said. "Also, the three-coach system shall have the provision for commensurate expansion in future, say to a six-coach system, so that platforms could be expanded too to accommodate the increased volume of traffic in future," news agency PTI quoted him.

Earlier, the DMRC planned to run ‘Metro lite’ — sleeker, tram-like trains with tracks on the road level — on the 22-km-long extension where stations will be smaller than the normal ones, and cannot accommodate the normal coach-length trains. Now, the DMRC has dropped the Metro-lite corridor plan, according to a fresh proposal submitted to the Centre.

In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the DMRC chief at the Metro Bhawan here, he said the earlier plan was to build a Metrolite network, and the fresh recommendation has been sent to the Centre recently.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project -- Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity (23.62 km) that is being built as 'Silver Line', connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

A total of 27 elevated stations are being built as part of Phase-4. A total of 45 new stations will be constructed once the other corridors receive Centre’s as well. Delhi Metro currently operates a network of 391 kilometres with 286 stations.