In a first, Delhi Metro to get a ‘three-coach’ train network. Details here

In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to start a ‘three-car’ Metro train service from Narela to Rithala section proposed under its Phase IV, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar said. "Also, the three-coach system shall have the provision for commensurate expansion in future, say to a six-coach system, so that platforms could be expanded too to accommodate the increased volume of traffic in future," news agency PTI quoted him.

