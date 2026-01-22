In a first, Delhi Police's alert posters ahead of Republic Day 2026 feature wanted local ‘Al-Qaeda terrorist’

The Delhi Police's alert posters for Republic Day on January 26 featured a picture of a terrorist identified as Mohammed Rehan, an Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist from Delhi. The terrorist's photo was included for the first time, an official told news agency ANI.

Mohammed Rehan is a wanted terrorist by the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies, according to the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has put in place an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district, in view of multiple terror-related threat inputs received from intelligence agencies ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations next week.

This year, the seating areas for the Republic Day celebrations have been named after Indian rivers. Several important changes have also been made to the security deployment pattern, keeping the guests' convenience and safety in mind.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahala, a multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed in the Kartavya Path area. The entire area is under surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras, integrated with an advanced facial recognition system (FRS).

He further mentioned that around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on this national day, and the briefings have been conducted nine times on the ground.

"Republic Day is celebrated on a fixed time and is observed in Kartvaya Path. In view of this, there is a security standard protocol, which has been implemented. Around 10,000 police personnel will be on duty. We have conducted briefings and rehearsals 9 times on the ground," Mahala told ANI.

In addition, anti-drone units have been deployed for aerial surveillance, and sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings. To prevent any potential threats, an intensive verification drive of hotels, guest houses, tenants, and domestic helpers is being carried out across the district.

Pedestrians will undergo at least three levels of security screening through Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) during the Republic Day celebrations.

"Minimum three times, the pedestrians will undergo checking through (DFMDs). In four places, there is a provision of soft checking. Similarly, the vehicles will be checked. There will be a lot of pickets in the inner, middle and outer cordon. Border pickets and even district pickets will be checked," added Mahala.

While discussing Republic Day preparations, SI Kuldeep Yadav from the control room stated that nearly 1,000 cameras have been installed to identify potential threats and challenges.

"Nearly 1000 cameras have been installed to identify threats and challenges. An AI and FRS system has been used, which will alert if it detects any individual with a criminal background. If suspicious or stolen vehicles are detected, the high-resolution cameras will send an alert, and we will immediately detain them. Sufficient staff is constantly monitoring everything," Yadav told ANI.

Moreover, the police have also appealed to all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully read the details on their invitation cards and to strictly use the designated routes. Complete information on routes, parking, and enclosures is available on the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police websites.

New Delhi District Police have appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or by calling 112.

Republic Day 2026 The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will be unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might and cultural diversity, officials said.

This will be first Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.

First time in ‘phased battle array’ formation

Officials told news agency PTI said that in a new format introduced this year, key Army assets including indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

This means they will, for the first time, move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. this new format seeks to make the parade-watching more engaging for spectators.