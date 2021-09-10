Delhi: The national capital will soon get multi-level bus parking facilities at various depots, the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The bus parking facilities would be developed at two prime Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots--Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

Gahlot said the Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar bus depots will be tuned into world-class depots with 2-3 times parking capacity as well as retail spaces.

He said that the new parking facility will have a capacity to hold over 700 buses.

According to Gehlot, the multi-level bus parking facility at depots would put the national capital Delhi on the list of the world's top cities in public transport.

"This facility, built on a self-sustaining, zero energy, will undoubtedly put Delhi in the list of world's top cities in public transport and transport infrastructure," the transport minister said.

The DTC depots will also have a basement parking spread of over 2.6 lakh sq. ft which will accommodate 690 cars and retail spaces.

Further, Gahlot said that the Delhi government would be redeveloping DTC colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 into residential units. It will include EWS housing as per Delhi Master Plan 2021 norms.

The project, executed by National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), is expected to start by the end of this year and might be completed by 2024.

In October 2020, DTC had signed an MoU with NBCC for these projects.

