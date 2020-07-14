In a first, drinking water will be sourced from desert air near Dubai

Zero Mass isn’t going to rival bulk water processors any time soon. It will initially only be able to produce up to 2.3 million liters annually -- about the volume of a typical Olympic swimming pool. The technology is still much more expensive than desalination for the same output of water. So Zero Mass’s will be in the same bracket as imported, high-end brands such as Evian and Fiji, said Khan. They sell locally for around 10 dirhams ($2.72) a liter.