Home >News >India >In a first, e-fish market app ‘Fishwaale’ launched in this state

In a first, e-fish market app ‘Fishwaale’ launched in this state

Fish are displayed for sale at a shop.
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST Livemint

  • The app – 'Fishwaale' – will provide one-stop solution for aquaculture
  • The products will be available for both whole-sellers and retailers

Assam Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday launched an application, stated to be India's first e-fish market app.

The app – 'Fishwaale' – will provide one-stop solution for aquaculture. It will also help both buyers and sellers to place orders and sell fish, aquaculture equipment and medicine, fish feed and fish seed online, Suklabaidya stated.

The products will be available for both whole-sellers and retailers, a department official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Products such as Freshwater and seawater frozen fish, dry fish, fish pickles and processed fish items will be sold via the app, which was developed by Aqua Blue Global Aquaculture Solutions Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with the state fisheries department.

The fisheries minister exuded optimism that it will help members of the fish farming community get reasonable price for their produce and lead to elimination of middlemen.

No other government other than that headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised fish as an asset through its Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Suklabaidya said.

With agency inputs

