In a first, GI certified Madurai jasmine flowers exported to US, Dubai

NEW DELHI: For the first time ever, Geographical Indications (GI) certified Madurai jasmine and other traditional flowers such as button rose, lily, chamanthi, and marigold were exported to the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Tamil Nadu on Thursday. This will fulfil the Indian diaspora's need for fresh flowers for deities at home and temples.

Professors from the floriculture department of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore, helped the exporters with packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers. Farmers were contracted by the exporters to cultivate quality flowers. This also generated jobs for about 130 women and about 30 skilled workers.

“Indian community in Dubai and USA would be able to offer fresh flowers to Hindu deities both at home and temples while celebrating religious and cultural festivals after exports of flowers from India continue at regular interval," the commerce ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY21, fresh cut jasmine flowers and bouquets, comprising jasmine and other traditional flowers, valued at Rs66.28 crore were exported to countries such as the US, UAE, Singapore, among others. Of which, Rs11.84 crore worth of flowers were sourced from Tamil Nadu and shipped from major airports of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Jasmine (Jasminum Officinale) is one of the most popular flowers found across the world. The scent of Jasmine is synonymous with the splendor of Madurai's Meenakshi temple. Madurai has emerged as a major market for the malligai grown in the region and has evolved into the 'Jasmine capital' of India.

