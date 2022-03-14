This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd), five girls cadets are set to join Rashtriya Indian Military College in July
For the first time, Dehradun's Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) will open its doors for girls in its 100-year-old history. The premier institute for the armed forces, admits students from Class 8 onwards. The RIMC has decided to open admission for girls students after the Centre allowed the National Defence Academy (NDA) to open doors for girls.
"From July, 5 girl cadets will join Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and I am hopeful that it will lead to a big change. RIMC has done preparations on all levels. Women will create history in the Armed Forces leadership," Singh said.
On the occasion of Centennial Founder's Day of RIMC, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane complimented and acknowledged the stellar contribution of RIMC and the alumni in the service of the nation for the last one hundred years, the Army said in a statement.
General Naravane expressed confidence in the preparations made by the RIMC to welcome and integrate girl cadets into the folds of the prestigious institution and remarked that "girls joining the college would be its centennial moment".
The prestigious military institution, located in sylvan surroundings in Dehradun, was established four years after the end of World War I and opened by the Prince of Wales on March 13, 1922, during his royal tour of India.
Originally christened as the Prince of Wales' Royal Indian Military College, after Independence it was renamed as the Rashtriya Indian Military College, popularly called RIMC.
"Over the years the college has produced many leaders of the society, both military as well as civil. These include four Chiefs of Army Staff and two Chiefs of the Air staff in India; one Commander-in-Chief of the Army and two Chiefs of the Air Staff in Pakistan; scores of officers of General/Flag/Air rank, Commanding Operational Commands, Fleets, Corps, Wings and Divisions and other distinguished appointments on both the sides of the border," according to the RIMC website.
