"Over the years the college has produced many leaders of the society, both military as well as civil. These include four Chiefs of Army Staff and two Chiefs of the Air staff in India; one Commander-in-Chief of the Army and two Chiefs of the Air Staff in Pakistan; scores of officers of General/Flag/Air rank, Commanding Operational Commands, Fleets, Corps, Wings and Divisions and other distinguished appointments on both the sides of the border," according to the RIMC website.