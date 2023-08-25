In a first, IIT Bombay gets massive donation of ₹160 crore from an anonymous donor1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST
IIT Bombay has received a donation of ₹160 crore from an anonymous alumnus. The donation is the first anonymous gift received by the institute and will be used for infrastructure, research, and the development of climate solutions.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay said that it has received a donation of ₹160 crore from an anonymous donor. The donation has come from an alumnus for establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub, the institute said as reported by PTI.