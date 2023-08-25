IIT Bombay has received a donation of ₹160 crore from an anonymous alumnus. The donation is the first anonymous gift received by the institute and will be used for infrastructure, research, and the development of climate solutions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay said that it has received a donation of ₹160 crore from an anonymous donor. The donation has come from an alumnus for establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub, the institute said as reported by PTI.

IIT B did not disclose the identity of the alumnus as he wanted to remain anonymous. “This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous," Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said.

He also added that this is the first time when the institute received an anonymous donation.

"It is the first time that we have received an anonymous donation. In fact, while this is common in the USA, I don't think any university in India has received a private gift where the donor wants to remain faceless. Donors know that when they give IITB money, it will be used efficiently and for the right purpose," Chaudhuri as quoted by Times of India. The report also stated that the amount received will be used to establish a Green Energy and Sustainability Research centre (GESR) on campus, infrastructure while a huge amount will be kept for research purposes.

Chaudhuri has said that the contribution will redefine the institute's role in addressing the global climate crisis.

As per the institute, Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai and its focus will extends to critically important areas. The focused areas include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the hub also seeks to advance climate solutions, foster the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies. This will facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, among others, said the statement.

The research centre will also offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)