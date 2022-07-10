In a first, imaging satellites to now be owned by private entities. Details here

"Government wants to reform the space sector. Space Policy 2022 has been prepared in which we allow private entities to own and operate satellites. So far, imaging satellites are only owned by ISRO and Defence but now Private entities can also own them," the ISRO Chairman said. Regarding the investment, Dr Somanath informed that it will be 100% for Indian companies. "FDI will be regulated and government permission is required if it's over 70 per cent," ISRO chairman said according to news agency ANI report. Notably, private entities can own, develop and launch rockets and they can build a launch pad "our goal is to create new avenues in the space sector," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}