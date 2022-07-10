In a first, imaging satellites to now be owned by private entities. Details here

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath informed that there are several missions slated for this year and a recently developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) will be launched by month's end or at the beginning of August
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr S Somanath said on Saturday government has come out with a policy in an attempt to encourage participation of private companies in space technology as part of reforms in the space sector. Dr S Somanath has said that under the Space Policy 2022, imaging satellites will now be owned by private entities unlike before. Imaging satellites were so far only owned only by ISRO and Defence sector.
Dr Somanath informed that there are several missions slated for this year and a recently developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) will be launched by month's end or at the beginning of August. "There are many missions planned for this year. We will launch a recently developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) by this month-end or at the beginning of August... Test and trials are on for the Gaganyaan program," he said.
"Government wants to reform the space sector. Space Policy 2022 has been prepared in which we allow private entities to own and operate satellites. So far, imaging satellites are only owned by ISRO and Defence but now Private entities can also own them," the ISRO Chairman said. Regarding the investment, Dr Somanath informed that it will be 100% for Indian companies. "FDI will be regulated and government permission is required if it's over 70 per cent," ISRO chairman said according to news agency ANI report. Notably, private entities can own, develop and launch rockets and they can build a launch pad "our goal is to create new avenues in the space sector," he added.
When asked about starting a launchpad at Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu, the ISRO Chairman told news agency PTI, that the state government has allotted 2,000 acres of land and after developing the required infrastructure, it may be ready by another two years. For the much awaited Gaganyaan programme, Somanath said the test and trials were on for the project, "we cannot just send a human to space, but should also ensure the human comes back."
