India conducts record Covid-19 tests in a day

India on Friday conducted a record 4, 20,898 covid-19 tests throughout the length and the breadth of the country.

This comes on the back of government conducting 3,50,000 tests consistently over the last few days.

As a result the tests conducted per million (TPM) in India has increased to 11,485. Also the cumulative number of tests conducted in India now stands at 1,58,49,068.

Thanks to effective management the case fatality rate (CFR) in India is one of the lowest in the world and continues to decline and currently stands at 2.35% from 2.49% a few days ago.

India's current recovery rate of 63.54% and continues to get better with 32,223 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 34,602 people had recovered on the previos day and that was the third consecutive day where highest recoveries had been achieved. The difference between recovered patients and active ones currently is 3,93,360.

As per the latest data released there have been a total of 13, 36, 861 covid-19 cases in the country out of which 4, 56,071 are currently active. Nearly 8, 50,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country, while there have been 31, 38 deaths, 757 of which have come in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have had the most cases of any states in India, while Delhi is in third place.

The govt has asked states to be aggressive in their testing and tracking, which could in the short lead to higher number of cases but in the long run will help,

‘The Union Govt has advised all States to keep up the strategy of aggressive testing, tracking & treatment which may lead to higher number of daily positive cases but would eventually achieve a decline as has been demonstrated after Union Govt's efforts in #Delhi’ a tweet from ministry of health read.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via