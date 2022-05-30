"Keeping pace with modern technology, the Indian Postal Department has successfully tested for the first time in the country's postal history a pilot project to deliver mail with the help of drone technology in Kutch district of Gujarat," the PIB said. As per the release, it took 25 minutes for the parcel to reach the destination located 46 km from the originating point. It was a medical parcel, as per the information shared on Twitter by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

