In a first, India shoots down drones with laser weapon, joins elite league of nations: Watch video

“This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon... We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies,” DRDO chairperson Samir V Kamat was quoted as saying by ANI.