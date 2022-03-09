In a first, India to get WHO traditional medicine centre in Gujarat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WHO GCTM will be established under the Ministry of Ayush in India
On 13 November, 2020, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus, had announced the establishment of a WHO GCTM in India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Government of India on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet chaired by prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Government of India on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet chaired by prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
This deal was done between the Government of India and the World Health Organization (WHO) by signing a Host Country agreement, the official statement from the GoI mentioned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This deal was done between the Government of India and the World Health Organization (WHO) by signing a Host Country agreement, the official statement from the GoI mentioned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The official statement also mentioned that the WHO GCTM will be established under the Ministry of Ayush in India. “The upcoming WHO- GCTM and various other initiatives in collaboration with WHO will aid India in positioning traditional medicine across the globe," read the official statement.
The official statement also mentioned that the WHO GCTM will be established under the Ministry of Ayush in India. “The upcoming WHO- GCTM and various other initiatives in collaboration with WHO will aid India in positioning traditional medicine across the globe," read the official statement.
On 13 November, 2020, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus, had announced the establishment of a WHO GCTM in India. PM Modi has asserted to the announcement and claimed that WHO GCTM would emerge as a centre of global wellness, bolster evidence –based research, training and awareness for Traditional Medicine.
On 13 November, 2020, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus, had announced the establishment of a WHO GCTM in India. PM Modi has asserted to the announcement and claimed that WHO GCTM would emerge as a centre of global wellness, bolster evidence –based research, training and awareness for Traditional Medicine.
The official statement mentioned that a Joint Task Force (JTF) has been constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this Centre. JTF comprises representatives from the Government of India, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and the World Health Organization.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The official statement mentioned that a Joint Task Force (JTF) has been constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this Centre. JTF comprises representatives from the Government of India, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and the World Health Organization.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with WHO on many fronts including developing benchmarks documents on training and practice of Ayurveda and Unani System, introducing a second module in the Traditional Medicine Chapter of the International classification of Diseases-11, developing apps like M-yoga, supporting the work of International Pharmacopeia of Herbal Medicine (IPHM) and other research studies etc." the statement said.
“The Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with WHO on many fronts including developing benchmarks documents on training and practice of Ayurveda and Unani System, introducing a second module in the Traditional Medicine Chapter of the International classification of Diseases-11, developing apps like M-yoga, supporting the work of International Pharmacopeia of Herbal Medicine (IPHM) and other research studies etc." the statement said.
“Traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being. Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approach the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. The WHO-GCTM will identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning Traditional Medicine in respective countries," it read
“Traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being. Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approach the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. The WHO-GCTM will identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning Traditional Medicine in respective countries," it read