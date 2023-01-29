In a first, Indian Oil Corporation starts exporting aviation gasoline2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- Currently, the IOC is the sole manufacturer of the fuel in India and the facility has an annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes
Oil trade in India is entering a new phase, as for the first time in the nation's history India will be exporting fuel. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has started the exports of aviation gasoline, which is used to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and small planes. The beginning of fuel exports marks the entry of India into an estimated $2.7 billion global market.
