Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off 61-wagon rake from Bhubaneswar station. These wagons will carry coal for Hindalco’s Aditya Smelter in Lapanga, Odisha. “These wagons save 14,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions, have more carrying capacity, consume less energy and are corrosion-resistant. They are 100% recyclable and even after 30 years, they will be as good as new. These aluminium wagons will enable us to achieve our climate goals," Vaishnaw said.

