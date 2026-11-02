In a first, Indians can book Burj Khalifa, Singapore's Universal Studios tickets via UPI | Here's how to book

Indian tourists visiting Dubai and Singapore can now make online ticket payments using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Finance Ministry recently announced that the facility is available for Burj Khalifa and Singapore attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

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Citing a Finance Ministry statement, PTI reported that the initiative aims to simplify international travel bookings for Indians by allowing them to use their preferred UPI applications for online payments at these destinations.

UPI enabled for online bookings at Burj Khalifa and Singapore attractions: What we know UPI payments for online bookings were enabled through partnerships announced by NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) in the UAE on 29 July and in Singapore on 9 September. NIPL is the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In the UAE, UPI acceptance has been enabled for ‘At the Top’, Burj Khalifa, in collaboration with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment. The statement said it is the first attraction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to implement UPI for e-commerce.

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In Singapore, UPI payments have been enabled at Resorts World Sentosa through a partnership with payment institution FOMO Pay. The facility covers bookings for major attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

How to book tickets for Burj Khalifa via UPI Here’s a step-by-step guide to booking tickets online for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, using UPI.

1. Visit https://ticket.atthetop.ae/tickets/book-tickets/

2. Select your desired observation deck option from Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

3. Click on ‘Book Now’, after which you will be redirected to the booking calendar.

4. Select your preferred date of visit and choose a time in the next window.

5. Select the number of visitors and click on ‘Next’.

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6. Click on ‘Add to Cart’ and read the terms and conditions carefully.

7. You will be redirected to review your cart summary.

8. Click on ‘Checkout’ and enter your customer details in the next window.

9. Select UPI as your preferred mode of payment.

Also Read | UPI average daily transaction value tops ₹1 lakh crore in October

How to book tickets online for Singapore attractions via UPI Here’s a step-by-step guide to booking tickets online for major tourist attractions in Singapore.

1. Visit the official website of Resorts World Sentosa: https://www.rwsentosa.com

2. Click on ‘Book Now’ and, from the drop-down menu, select your desired attraction and date of visit.

3. Click on ‘Book Now’, and you will be redirected to a page showing multiple packages.

4. Select a package according to your preference and choose the number of adults and children.

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5. Click on ‘Checkout’.

6. Enter your personal details and click on ‘Proceed to Pay’.

7. Under ‘Payment Method’, choose UPI.

UPI expands its global footprint The rollout of UPI facilities comes amid rising demand for secure and convenient international payments. The statement noted that Singapore received 1.2 million visitors from India in 2025. It added that the initiative deepens India’s digital and economic ties with the UAE and Singapore and supports cooperation in payment technology and cross-border trade.

UPI was introduced for Eiffel Tower ticket bookings in France on 26 January 2024. According to PTI, Indian travellers can currently use UPI in 10 countries: Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.

Uzbekistan is expected to join the list as the 11th country following a commercial agreement announced on 30 August 2026, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the statement said.

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(with PTI inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.