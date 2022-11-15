In a first, IndiGo starts cargo flights on Delhi-Mumbai route2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:22 PM IST
Indigo began the operation of its first A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai between Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday
The country's largest airline by aircraft, IndiGo, made its debut in cargo operations by starting its A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.