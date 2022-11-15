The country's largest airline by aircraft, IndiGo, made its debut in cargo operations by starting its A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to the airline company, the aircraft was fully converted from a passenger jet into a full freighter configuration. The converted jet will be used for general freight on the inaugural Delhi-Mumbai flight while carrying general and e-commerce cargo -- CarGo -- on the return leg.

The inaugural flight carried a payload of around 20 tonnes on each leg. The airline company added the new 321F aircraft to its fleet last month.

321F along with another aircraft that will be bought later in the year will be deployed on international routes, informed IndiGo airlines to ANI.

"We are excited at kicking off a new chapter in IndiGo's journey with the inaugural CarGo flights. Delhi and Mumbai are the two biggest commercial hubs in the country and the response we have received from customers for our service offering is very encouraging. We expect the business to grow over the coming few months, as we expand our fleet of freighters and add new destinations to our CarGo network." said Mahesh Malik, chief commercial officer for CarGo, IndiGo.

The airline informed that the A321P2F (passenger-to-freighter conversion) will offer around 25 container positions and support a payload of up to 27 tonnes. It is considered to be the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available.

The company is converting its aircraft through a programme that involves ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW).

The airline has informed that it leased the aircrafts by using the funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland). The company is part of a global alternative investment firm which is tenure investing in financing and managing aviation assets for the last 17 years.

( With inputs from ANI)