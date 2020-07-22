Ernakulam: Kerala's daily tally of coronavirus cases touched 1,038 on Wednesday, crossing the 1000-mark for the first time, as infections continue to spiral in the state. The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will consider a total shutdown if the infections continue to rise. Already, the capital city and the most infected, Thiruvananthapuram, is in a shutdown since 6 July.

Kerala has 15,032 total confirmed cases so far, 8,818 are active cases and 6,164 recovered. It recorded one more death on the day, with a 75-year-old man from Idukki succumbing to the virus, raising the death toll to 45.

New coronavirus cases in Kerala have surged to daily records past few weeks, but, in a relief, most of the fresh patients are without symptoms and do not have major difficulties, according to the CM. Only 53 of the active patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support, said Vijayan. Worryingly though, there is an increase in infections among medical staffers. On Wednesday alone, 18 health workers are among those infected.

In a marked shift from previous months, the bulk of the spread in Kerala currently is occurring through local transmission, rather than through imported cases. On Wednesday, 785 people have contracted the virus through contact, and the source of infection of 57 people is unknown, Vijayan said. Only 87 of the fresh patients had come from abroad and 109 from other states.

In the last 24 hours, over 20,847 samples have been tested, said Vijayan. About 1,59,777 people are under observation, 9,031 in various hospitals, including 1164 admitted today, he said. Over 3,18,6444 samples have been sent for testing so far, the CM added.

According to the chief minister, the situation in Thiruvananthapuram continues to be extremely grave. Of the 226 cases in the district, 190 have been infected through contact and the source of infection of at least 15 people is not known.

In Aluva at Kochi, the virus is spreading dangerously, according to the health department. "There is need to be more cautious and curfew has been imposed in Aluva and nearby panchayats including Choornikkara and Edathala,"Vijayan said.

— with inputs from Press Trust of India.

