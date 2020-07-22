New coronavirus cases in Kerala have surged to daily records past few weeks, but, in a relief, most of the fresh patients are without symptoms and do not have major difficulties, according to the CM. Only 53 of the active patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support, said Vijayan. Worryingly though, there is an increase in infections among medical staffers. On Wednesday alone, 18 health workers are among those infected.