In a first, Kolkata gets boat library. Trip, ticket price and other details
Picture for repesentation. A heritage tour vessel carrying tourists through the Hooghly river is covered under smog in Kolkata, (AP)

In a first, Kolkata gets boat library. Trip, ticket price and other details

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 06:34 AM IST PTI

  • The idea behind the boat library is that one can read some good collection of books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly
  • A ride on the boat would cost 100 for adults and 50 for children

Kolkata: A children's library on a boat was launched in Kolkata on Republic Day, a first of a kind initiative.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' Boat Library, an official said on Tuesday.

The idea behind the boat library is that one can read some good collection of books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly, he said.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

"The boat library would take people on a three-hour- long trip," the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park and the boat will travel all the way to Belur Math jetty and return, he said.

There will be three trips on all weekdays, he added.

The boat has a free wifi facility as well.

The library has been set up by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in collaboration with a heritage book store of the city, the official said.

A ride on the boat would cost 100 for adults and 50 for children.

The library will eventually host activities such as storytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music and more, he said.

