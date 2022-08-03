In a first, LIC enters Fortune 500 list; RIL jumps 51 places, SBI only banker

Government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) entered the Fortune Global 500 list for the first time. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (RIL) which is the largest company in terms of market capitalization in India, jumped 51 places. However, LIC was at the top of the list from India. A total of nine Indian companies have entered the list, out of which, five of them were state-owned and four were private sector firms. Tata Group-backed automobile and steel flagship companies also made the list, while SBI was the only banker from its sector. The majority of the Indian firms were from the oil and gas sector.

