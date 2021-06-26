The first consignment of fiber and minerals-rich dragon fruit has been exported to Dubai on Saturday. In India, this dragon fruit is also known as Kamalam.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, a consignment of Dragon Fruit for exports was sourced from the farmers of Tadasar village, Sangli district, Maharashtra.

Scientifically referred to as Hylocereusundatus, the production of dragon fruit commenced in India in the early 1990s.

"Dragon fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s and was grown as home gardens. Dragon Fruit has become increasingly popular in recent years in the country as it has been taken up for cultivation by farmers across various states," as per the Commerce ministry.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin. The cultivation requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in July 2020 on All India Radio had mentioned about dragon fruit farming in the arid Kutch region of Gujarat. He had congratulated the farmers of Kutch for the cultivation of fruit for ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in the production.

This year, the Gujarat government changed the name of dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’. Dragon fruit “does not sound appropriate", the state chief minister said; Kamalam was apt because the characteristic fuchsia ‘spikes’ or ‘petals’ of the fruit recall a lotus in bloom.

What is Dragon Fruit?

Dragon fruit is the fruit of a species of wild cactus indigenous to South and Central America, where it is called pitaya or pitahaya. The fruit’s flesh is usually white or red — although there is a less common yellow pitaya too — and is studded with tiny seeds rather like the kiwifruit.

The world’s largest producer and exporter of dragon fruit is Vietnam, where the plant was brought by the French in the 19th century. The Vietnamese call it thanh long, which translates to “dragon’s eyes", believed to be the origin of its common English name.

Apart from Vietnam, this exotic fruit is also grown in the USA, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Australia, Israel, and Sri Lanka.

In India, it is mostly grown in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It can help in repairing the cell damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, and also improving the digestive system, according to the ministry.

