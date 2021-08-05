OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In a first, Maldives style water villas to be set up in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep: In a first in India, Lakshadweep will soon have water villas similar to those in the Maldives.

Taking to Twitter, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel on Wednesday said water villas will be set up at the cost of 800 crore to attract tourists to the scenic beauty of Lakshadweep.

"Magnificent water villas will be set up at the cost of 800 crore to attract tourists to the picturesque and scenic beauty of Lakshadweep. This project is India's first of its kind, where the world-class facility will be provided by a solar-powered, eco-friendly villa," tweeted Patel.

In May, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said that the administrative decisions which have been taken recently by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel will help the union territory to develop like the Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.


