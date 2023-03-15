The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to introduce drones to survey properties in the city’s industrial areas for tax assessment, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

This will help in verifying details submitted by residents of their properties while paying tax, an MCD official said as quoted by PTI.

The civic body has has invited bids to conduct a drone-based survey through an agency for the purpose of tax assessment and the last date to submit this bid is 16 March.

This will be the first time that the MCD will be using drones to survey properties falling in industrial areas in the national capital. This decision came after the success of a pilot project which was conducted in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area on Mathura Road last year.

On a pilot basis, a survey was carried out in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area on Mathura Road last year, an MCD official, associated with the project, told PTI.

He further added seeing the success of the pilot project, the civic body has decided to deploy the technology in other areas as well.

This survey will help verify the exact use of properties and about the occupants, the area covered and the number of floors. Furthermore, it will also help to ascertain if any construction has been done on the terrace.

As per the officials, the survey exercise will be done for about 30,000 properties located in industrial areas like Okhla Industrial Area.

He believes that the number of property units may be increased or decreased to the factor of 20 percent as per the requirement.

The official also added that the cost of the project will not exceed ₹3 crore which will exclude all taxes and statutory dues and the selected firm will be given only six-month time for the survey.

He further asserted that drone mapping will help in curbing tax stealing.

"We felt the success of the usage of drones in the pilot project. Many discrepancies came forward. We got to know whether the taxpayer is paying money correctly or not," official told PTI.

"The company will first do a drone survey and then a door-to-door survey and then it will compare the data collected with our data. That's how we will know whether the taxpayers are paying tax rightly," the official added

"One of the major sources of revenue in any urban local body is property tax. To increase transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in the administration of property tax, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proposes to use information and communication technology," he said.

The drone-based property surveys are being implemented in Delhi as the primary goal is to create a robust database of the properties along with door-to-door property assessment survey, property mapping and GIS which would ultimately improve revenue collection assessment of properties, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)