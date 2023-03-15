In a first, MCD to introduce drones to survey properties in industrial areas; all details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:36 AM IST
The decision came after the success of a pilot project which was conducted in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area on Mathura Road last year.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to introduce drones to survey properties in the city’s industrial areas for tax assessment, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
